How is it going Skull and Bones? It's difficult to say without having access to official data, but a new rumor collected by Insider Gaming, the site managed by Tom Henderson, talks about less than a million players overall for Ubisoft's “AAAA”, which would also include the numbers made by free trial eight hours offered by Ubisoft.
More precisely, Skull and Bones would have been played by 850,000 players, with those remaining in the servers who would be decidedly involved by theexperience, given that they would play on average three-four hours a day. It is currently impossible to know how many free trial players will convert to paying players. We'll probably know more from Ubisoft's next financial report, which should arrive in May 2024.
Coldness
One of the main factors that is keeping players away would be the entry price of 70 dollars, criticized externally and internally at the company. “We all know this is a 30-40 dollar game at most, but we have no control over those aspects.” said an employee who worked on the project.
It must be said that the development of Skull and Bones seems to have been very expensive, given that we are talking about a total of 200 million dollars. Ubisoft is apparently trying to catch up as much as possible, although the live service nature would require more players to work.
If you want to know more, read our review of Skull and Bones.
