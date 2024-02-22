How is it going Skull and Bones? It's difficult to say without having access to official data, but a new rumor collected by Insider Gaming, the site managed by Tom Henderson, talks about less than a million players overall for Ubisoft's “AAAA”, which would also include the numbers made by free trial eight hours offered by Ubisoft.

More precisely, Skull and Bones would have been played by 850,000 players, with those remaining in the servers who would be decidedly involved by theexperience, given that they would play on average three-four hours a day. It is currently impossible to know how many free trial players will convert to paying players. We'll probably know more from Ubisoft's next financial report, which should arrive in May 2024.