Ubisoft And Dark Horse Books have announced the release of a hardcover artbook called The Art of Skull and Bonesdedicated to the upcoming game of the same name.

Like all Dark Horse video game artbooks, The Art of Skull of Bones is a mix of concept art, creator interviews, and other behind-the-scenes material that sheds light on the game creation process. The Art of Skull and Bones will also highlight the many characters and ships that make up this open world pirate adventure.

“The team did a phenomenal job of creating the world of Skull and Bones, filled with different regions, ships and characters“said Ubisoft art director Kobe Sek.”We are proud to be able to showcase never-before-seen concept art in our game. We hope you enjoy discovering the unique setting inspired by the Indian Ocean and immersing yourself in the pirate fantasy of Skull and Bones!”

We remind you that Skull and Bones will be available from November 8th. The artbook instead will cost $ 50 and will be launched on December 20 in bookstores and December 21 in comic stores.

Source: IGN