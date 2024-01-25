













Skull and Bones will have open beta and reveals post-launch details









Details show the exciting path players will take from post-launch content to the end of skull and bonesand they promise a journey on the high seas that is accompanied by encounters with legendary pirate leaders, great challenges in global events and the possibility of expanding their powerful empires through each season.

Users will embark on a dangerous adventure in which they will face known and feared pirates such as Philippe La Peste and the Hubac twins.

Likewise, to overcome adversities and eliminate threats, They must develop strategies with each battle, as the challenges become increasingly complicated.

Among the tasks to be carried out are the customization of ships and the equipment of the season, which will be essential for the confrontations at the end of each stage.

Skull and Bones players will also need to prepare to expand and defend their empireslooting equipment and searching for valuable resources through various world events, which will be introduced with each new phase of the game.

We also recommend: Review: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – A true jewel in the crown

Skull and Bones beta details and subsequent content

Skull and Bones has a campaign, but also a lot of subsequent content

When you finish the campaign, In the finale of Skull and Bones, you must face even more dangerous challenges and alliances that could turn into rivalries.

Players will also be able to control The Helm, a smuggling ship, and build a true smuggling empire, controlling factories across the Indian Ocean, increasing profits through strategic control of trade routes, and investing in upgrades.

Then come Legendary Heists and Hostile Takeovers activities that add new data to the experience and promote twists in the evolution of the game, with many features in each season.

Source: Ubisoft

As you reach the top and solidify your reputation against crime bosses, you will receive rewards based on your position on the leadership team.