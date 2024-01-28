Either due to the long and problematic gestation of the project, or due to the not particularly enthusiastic opinions from users who have tried the game in limited tests, at the moment Skull and Bones is not surrounded by great positivity, but the developers at Ubisoft Singapore are certain: the game it will have a long life and will be able to deliver an experience that will be continuously enriched with new contentthus convincing players to return to the servers regularly.
This at least is, in summary, the thought shared by senior producer Neven Dravinski in an interview with the Well-Played portal, in which he declared that he is confident about the future of Skull and Bones and the roadmap of new content arriving during the Year 1 already revealed by Ubisoft.
“We focused on the elements that make this game great and the positive aspects, such as the setting, the naval combat, the co-op, the deep and rich lore combined with the economy and progression,” Dravinski said. “We believe we have the ingredients to create fun and engaging content that people will always return to.”
“We believe in creating an experience that is continually enriched with new content, creating new experiences and refining them with the community. It's something that we believe will be long-lived.”
The importance of community feedback
Regarding the relationship with the community, Dravisnki added that the Player feedback will be crucial to grow Skull and Bones after launch. “We've invested in insider programs, in user testing, in previous betas, it's all valuable data that will help us create something that players will want to come back to,” Dravinski said.
“I think we've built this kind of relationship with them, to the point where they share their thoughts on the game, they're really sincere and sometimes you tend to argue with them. I think this helps our developers understand what it means to create better content for everyone players over time.
Only time will tell if Skull and Bones will be able to attract a base of users in the long term that will guarantee a great longevity of the experience. On the other hand, even in the case of a start that isn't exactly with a bang, there is always time to correct the aim. Just to stay on the topic of pirates, Sea of Thieves was not well received by critics and players at launch, but thanks to the great support of Rare and Microsoft it has become a success with over 30 million players.
We remind you that Skull and Bones will be available from February 16, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Before launch it will be possible to try the game thanks to an open beta, with the possibility of transferring the progress made into the full game.
