Either due to the long and problematic gestation of the project, or due to the not particularly enthusiastic opinions from users who have tried the game in limited tests, at the moment Skull and Bones is not surrounded by great positivity, but the developers at Ubisoft Singapore are certain: the game it will have a long life and will be able to deliver an experience that will be continuously enriched with new contentthus convincing players to return to the servers regularly.

This at least is, in summary, the thought shared by senior producer Neven Dravinski in an interview with the Well-Played portal, in which he declared that he is confident about the future of Skull and Bones and the roadmap of new content arriving during the Year 1 already revealed by Ubisoft.

“We focused on the elements that make this game great and the positive aspects, such as the setting, the naval combat, the co-op, the deep and rich lore combined with the economy and progression,” Dravinski said. “We believe we have the ingredients to create fun and engaging content that people will always return to.”

“We believe in creating an experience that is continually enriched with new content, creating new experiences and refining them with the community. It's something that we believe will be long-lived.”