Darryl Long, the outgoing managing director of Ubisoft Singaporestated that Skull and Bones will arrive in stores by the end of the current fiscal year, so by at the latest March 31, 2024therefore confirming the exit period indicated by the company last month.
As you probably know, Skull and Bones proved to be a controversial project with a complicated gestation, with Ubisoft being forced to heavily modify the structure and features of the game and postpone it a large number of times. Just think, it was announced way back in E3 2017 and initially the release date was set for 2018. We are therefore talking about more than 5 years late.
After yet another postponement, the sixth to be precise, last month the French company informed investors that the naval combat-based title will arrive in the last quarter of the fiscal year, which corresponds to the period between January and March 2024 .
Precise release date at TGA 2023?
As reported by Yahoo News, Darryl Long has announced that he will leave his position as managing director of Ubisoft Singapore to take on the same role within Ubisoft Toronto. While this change at the top could in itself cause concern, in communicating the change Long assured that Skull and Bones is in the final stages of developmentwith the launch precisely set towards the end of the current fiscal year, which coincides with the information given by the French company to shareholders.
Considering that the times are relatively tight, it is likely that we will soon see Skull and Bones in action and we will receive a precise release date, barring further unforeseen events. The most plausible showcase in this sense could be i The Game Awards 2023 which will take place on December 7, given that the show hosted by Geoff Keighley is usually full of trailers and announcements from large and small publishers.
#Skull #Bones #Ubisoft #reconfirms #release #period #time