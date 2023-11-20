Darryl Long, the outgoing managing director of Ubisoft Singaporestated that Skull and Bones will arrive in stores by the end of the current fiscal year, so by at the latest March 31, 2024therefore confirming the exit period indicated by the company last month.

As you probably know, Skull and Bones proved to be a controversial project with a complicated gestation, with Ubisoft being forced to heavily modify the structure and features of the game and postpone it a large number of times. Just think, it was announced way back in E3 2017 and initially the release date was set for 2018. We are therefore talking about more than 5 years late.

After yet another postponement, the sixth to be precise, last month the French company informed investors that the naval combat-based title will arrive in the last quarter of the fiscal year, which corresponds to the period between January and March 2024 .