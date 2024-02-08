The fact that Skull and Bonesdespite it being to all intents and purposes a game live servicebe sold to full priceor 70 dollars in the USA and 80 euros in our area, is one of the many things that has caused discussion about the game in question, but the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, wanted to defend this initiative, also defining the new production as a “quadruple A” game.
The issue was raised during a recent conference with the publisher's shareholders, relating to the financial results of the third quarter and from which interesting information also emerged such as the release periods of Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Star Wars Outlaws.
One of those present asked why Ubisoft chose to launch Skull and Bones a 70 dollarspotentially limiting the amount of users at launch, as it is a live service game that will likely have a mixed monetization system in the long term.
A complete and vast game, says Ubisoft
Considering that the most successful live services are free-to-play, i.e. on a free basis, the contrast with such a high price appears evident, especially for a game that aims to attract a large number of players since launch.
“As you will see, Skull and Bones is a complete and very rich game,” explained Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft. “It's a very big game and we think people will realize how big it is vast and complete“, and then added the fateful “It's truly a full triple… a quadruple A game, which will be able to achieve its objectives in the long term”.
Therefore, the definition that has become a sort of meme returns, which however has not brought great success in the cases in which it was used previously, but evidently Ubisoft is convinced that it can focus big on this new title with an extremely complex genesis. Meanwhile, yesterday we saw the launch trailer for Skull and Bones, which has finally managed to arrive on the market.
