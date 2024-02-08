The fact that Skull and Bonesdespite it being to all intents and purposes a game live servicebe sold to full priceor 70 dollars in the USA and 80 euros in our area, is one of the many things that has caused discussion about the game in question, but the CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, wanted to defend this initiative, also defining the new production as a “quadruple A” game.

The issue was raised during a recent conference with the publisher's shareholders, relating to the financial results of the third quarter and from which interesting information also emerged such as the release periods of Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Star Wars Outlaws.

One of those present asked why Ubisoft chose to launch Skull and Bones a 70 dollarspotentially limiting the amount of users at launch, as it is a live service game that will likely have a mixed monetization system in the long term.