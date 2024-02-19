Ubisoft has produced a controller shaped helm For Skull and Bones and it looks really cool, as you can see in the trailer below. The problem is that the French company actually produced one. Only one.

“This device is not for salebut rather it was created solely for promotional purposes” we read in small print at the end of a video that has already claimed several victims among those users who, in defiance of the general sentiment and prevailing prejudices, are appreciating the “pirate ship simulator” created from an offshoot of Assassin's Creed.

Carved by handequipped with a d-pad and 360-degree rotation, precision buttons and paddles for changing speed, as well as a built-in speaker to better hear the songs of our crew, the rudder-shaped controller seemed to be the perfect complement for Skull and Bones, available for a few days on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series