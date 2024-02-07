Apparently too Skull and Bones he made it and he will really come out, as confirmed by the launch trailer just released by Ubisoft. The invitation is to play the open beta which will take place from 8 to 11 February, and then access the final version on 16 February.

As you can see, the trailer gives us a taste of the game's pirate atmosphere, among jagged islands, endless seas and battles fought on board ships. Will he be able to convince the players by removing all the doubts that have accompanied the long years of development?

While we wait to find out, we remind you that in Open Beta you will be able to reach the Brigand infamy level (Rank 6 – Rank 1), with your progress carrying over into the full game. Those who have pre-ordered the Premium Edition will be able to access the full version three days early.

As mentioned, the development of Skull and Bones was extremely troubled, with constant postponements, second thoughts and not exactly edifying rumors coming from some insiders who were evidently frustrated by the situation.