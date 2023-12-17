Skull and Bones is in closed beta never first comments of the beta testers are not at all positive. Indeed, some have declared that they abandoned the game early, without using up the six hours available to play it.

A complicated project

Born as a spin off of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, Skull and Bones is a complicated project. After ten years of development, it has been postponed eight times. It currently has a release date set for February 16, 2024.

Those who were able to try the closed beta, however, don't seem satisfied at all. It all started from one post on Reddit in which user achilleasa said he abandoned the game after the first hour because it was extremely boring.

The description is not at all enthusiastic, given that we are talking about a kind of walking simulator with mediocre dialogue, at least at the beginning. “You spend your time watching boring cutscenes, endless dialogue between NPCs, and doing fetch quests. It's literally a walking simulator. At a certain point, however, for no reason, you're thrown into the crafting menu. I don't want to build a cannon. I still have no idea what these objects look like. Let me play.”

Many others have been added to his comment, with the post now having exceeded 1,500 replies. Many agreed with what Achilleasa said, stating that they had played it for less time than allowed and explaining how the game still has some of the problems of the beta from two years ago, even though they had been reported.