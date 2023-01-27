The current ones test Of Skull and Bones apparently they are not doing well: this was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson, who had the opportunity to speak with some playtesters who said they were not very convinced of the possibility that the Ubisoft title could be successful.

Postponed once again a few days ago, Skull and Bones appears to be the result of a commercial operation by the French house, which allegedly used the resources of a fund from the Government of Singapore.

This is probably why the game it has not been cancelleddespite the fact that the French house has put an end to various productions in recent months, trying to focus on the brands that have so far guaranteed it the best collections and avoiding further missteps.

“In talking to some playtesters, I’d say the latest testing of Skull and Bones hasn’t instilled in me confidence that the writers have made the changes necessary to make it a successful title,” Henderson wrote. “I find it hard to believe people are going to pay $70 for this.”

As you may remember, we previewed Skull and Bones last July, trying to get an idea of ​​the curious pirate open world created by Ubisoft.