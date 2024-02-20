Skull and Bones has less than a quarter sold Of Sea of ​​Thieves upon launch in the UK. To make the news less bitter is the fact that the findings only concern physical copies, and compared to 2018 the digital format has accelerated significantly.

Positioned at fourth place in the UK rankings, the pirate-based live service from Ubisoft seems to have to face an uphill road, or rather a tidal wave, to affirm the qualities we talked about in the review of Skull and Bones.