Of course it must be said that the pirate activities are these, so it is normal that there is some overlap between the two games.

That Assassin's Creed: Black Flag was the main source of inspiration for Skulls and Bones it is well known, but a comparative video created by the YouTube channel Gameinvader underlines how well it was.

Is the old one better?

However, the video also has (above all) another objective: to underline how certain aspects of Black Flag appear better than Skull and Bones, despite the games having been divided for many years.

For example, we begin with boardings, in real time in Black Flag and filmed sequences in Skull and Bones. In Black Flag you can swim, in Skull and Bones you can't. The lip animations are better in Black Flag than in Skull and Bones, as well as some cinematic sequences are more spectacular.

Will Skull and Bones be able to weather the storm?

Naturally the comparison opens up to many criticisms, especially due to the fact that Skull and Bones is a live service, therefore with customizable characters and ships, while the other is a single player adventure more focused on the narrative side. Therefore, it is natural that in the latter some features were given particular attention, where Skull and Bones had to focus above all on quantity.

For the rest, we remind you that Skull and Bones is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.