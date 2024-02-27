Although it all started with a video game “bet”, with the secondary missions of Assassin's Creed IIIwhere you had to use ships at sea (and which were probably the best experience of the entire title) which led Ubisoft to design Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag which was, for many, one of the most successful chapters of the Assassins vs. Templars series. Now it seems like Skull and Bones is bringing the fourth chapter of the saga back into vogue, here's how.

History tells us that, after the great success of Black Flag, a final chapter was needed Assassin's Creed Rogue, although it was not very successful as it was overshadowed by the release only on the old generation and then remastered for the more modern consoles of the time (PS4 and Xbox One). On a practical level, players thoroughly enjoyed the naval gameplay of the three games they proposed and Ubisoft sensed the deal by proposing in the midst of the PS4/Xbox One era, a game called Skull and Bones, multiplayer with unprecedented pirate battles.

Unfortunately, development has slowed downthe change of generation and COVID 19, have rsent out against Skull and Bones' landing which however served as a vehicle for players who want a similar but single player product and as Black Flag is starting to have its age, many have re-approached this title, even those who had skipped it. Consider that the count of players on Steam using Black Flag the day before Skull and Bones released it was stuck at 971, becoming 1662 the following day, then reaching peaks of 3500 players.

This can probably be defined as the most expensive marketing campaign to relaunch an “old” game that still excites many players today, but not only: it's a clear signal for Ubisoft about what their players want and how.