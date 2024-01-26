The tests will take place on PS5, Xbox Series It will be possible to start preloading the Skull and Bones beta files via your platform's store starting from 10:00 am Italian on February 6, 2024. The start of the beta is set to 3:00 am on February 8th and will continue until midnight on February 12th.

Ubisoft invites players to try it for free Skull and Bones before debuting in stores thanks to a open beta which will take place between 8 and 11 February 2024 therefore about a week before the release date, set for February 16th.

The contents of the beta

According to Ubisoft's details, during the open beta of Skull and Bones we will navigate in the Red Isle, Coast of Africa, Open Seas and East Indies areas, where we will have to get to know some of the factions present in the game that we will be able to face using diplomacy or an aggressive approach. It will also be possible to complete some missions of the main campaign and optional activities such as events and bounties, as well as start building the reputation of our crew, whether negative or positive, with the possibility of transfer your progress to the full game.

Other details are that during the beta will be activate both cross-play and cross-progression and that there will be a limit regarding progression, and therefore it will not be possible to advance beyond the “Brigant” rank.

A few hours ago Ubisoft also published a trailer dedicated to the Skull and Bones endgame and details on the contents of Year 1.