Skull and Bones seems to have a new one exit period set by Ubisoft, although it is not clear how to take the information in question at this point, after six postponements already suffered by the project and a general state of the game that is yet to be verified: in any case, according to the new information the pirate simulation should arrive in the first quarter of next year, i.e. between January and March 2024.

The history of Skull and Bones is long and complicated, demonstrating a truly difficult genesis on the part of the Ubisoft teams. He came announced way back at E3 2017with release initially scheduled for autumn 2018, but from there began an odyssey that went through six postponements in total.

L’last postponement was announced in January 2023, without a precise date as the expected release, but with the idea of ​​placing it between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. In the meantime, there was also a closed beta on PC, demonstrating of the progress of work at Ubisoft, although there is no precise reference for the launch yet.