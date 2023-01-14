As you know, Ubisoft has once again postponed Skull and Bones, his pirate game planned for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Waiting for news on the release date, however, we have the opportunity to see a new gameplay video which shows us 30 minutes of gameplay commented by the developers. You can find it below.

The video opens with a presentation of the contents and a short trailer that helps to get an idea of ​​the type of game we will be dealing with. Then comes the long developer commentary. The footage also focuses on the narrative aspect of Skull and Boneswhich until now had not been particularly thorough, in favor of small presentations purely dedicated to gameplay and game mechanics.

For example, it is explained that we will have to face, in Skull and Bones, “investigations“, or rather phased missions that will lead us to some treasure but at the same time will tell something about the factions of the game world. All this will happen by finding pieces of newspaper, documents or simply talking to characters, who will tell us details.

In the video we can also see the game mapobviously largely composed of open sea, with a whole series of icons representing the points of interest of the world of Skull & Bones.

It is also explained that there are different types of ships, not only defined by power and resistance, but also by functions. For example, there are ships that can also be used to hunt aquatic animals, while others are only suitable for dealing with enemies or others to move quickly and move more cargo.

The video shows many game phases, with navigation, pirate songs and very specific narrative details that are explored by the two developers. We therefore recommend viewing to those who want to discover every detail of Skull and Bones right now.

We also recall that Ubisoft has canceled three unannounced games.