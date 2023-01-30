Through the pages of Insider Gaming, Tom Henderson has published a report stating that i opinions of playtesters Of Skull & Bones are not at all positive and that the game may not come out before the second half of the year, with the serious risk that the launch slip to 2024.

Confirming the fears expressed last week, Henderson says he has spoken to more than ten players who had the opportunity to experience Skull & Bones for 6 hours during recent playtests. Only a couple of people were satisfied with the game, while the others said that “it’s nothing special”.

Playtesters also claim that the game is stuffed with serious bugs which spoil the game experience, which would explain the postponement of the game. Insider Gaming in this sense puts the load on us, stating that Ubisoft is also worried about the current state of Skull and Bones, so much so that it has canceled an event behind closed doors to let the press try the game, scheduled for the first week of February .

Skull and Bones

A few weeks ago Ubisoft postponed Skull and Bones for the umpteenth time, with the new release period set for an unspecified moment in the next fiscal year, which runs from April 1st to March 31st 2024.

Two developers and non-Ubisoft sources told Insider Gaming that they wouldn’t be surprised if the game doesn’t release until the second half of 2023 “at the earliest.” They even speak of a still incomplete game, which even raises fears for a launch only in 2024.

Henderson says that the postponement of Skull and Bones may not be enough to solve the problems of the game, some rooted right at the base of the gameplay. However he believes that Ubisoft will at some point forced to publish it regardlessif he doesn’t want to break the agreements made with the Singapore government (according to a 2021 report by Kotaku, ed).