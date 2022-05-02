Skull and Bones it may be launched in a long time and it may come in a slightly different form. A report by well-known insider Tom Henderson on Exputer revealed more details about the game, even if they don’t look exactly encouraging.

Henderson says that, according to the latest round of gaming tests, Skull and Bones will not have any kind of PvP gameplay.

Furthermore, the insider also claims that the title will have limited gameplay on the ground. While the focus of the experience is, of course, on navigation and naval combat, many expected that there would be a significant portion of the game that would also focus on ground-based gameplay, not unlike Sea of ​​Thieves. However, it appears that this will not be the case.

According to Henderson, in addition to talking to NPCs on land to sell loot, upgrade the ship, and the like, the vast majority of gameplay will only see you playing on your ship. Even if you are looking to collect materials, you will do so by looking at them ashore while continuing to control the ship and pressing a button. To loot the settlements, just weaken them with the ship, then your crew will automatically raid, without the players being able to fight.

This will probably disappoint fans waiting for the game, while Ubisoft seems to be preparing for a real reveal soon.

Source: Gamingbolt.