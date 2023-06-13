Been on the ball for years now, Skull and Bones it was scheduled for March of this year, but the developers found themselves having to postpone the release of the game. Bad news for fans, who have no longer had updates regarding the official arrival date of the pirate-themed game. The latest official communication in this regard concerns the fiscal period of the launch, which should take place between April 1, 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, a rather extended window that leaves no room for speculation.

Many hoped that theUbisoft Forward held today could represent an opportunity to communicate the official release date of Skull and Bones. Unfortunately this was not the case, but the game had its space, used to announce the closed beta scheduled for the weekend from August 25th to 28th.

Initially thought to be an expansion devoted to the acclaimed multiplayer Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, Skull and Bones then went through a transformation process that led it first to be an MMO spin-off of the saga, and finally a stand-alone title scheduled for 2018. The game will put players in command of their own ship within a vast open world area located in the Indian Ocean, full of treasures to find and opponents to face.