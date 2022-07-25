After years and years of radio silence and internal referrals, finally Skull and Bones will arrive on PC and consoles this November. However, according to a report of Kotaku, some Ubisoft developers wouldn’t seem very confident about the commercial success of the game.

According to Kotaku sources, the pirate simulator will hardly prove to be the successful game Ubisoft needs to end 2022 positively, after a year that is far from positive for the moment, considering the recent postponement of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. , the cancellation of Hyper Scape and several projects still in development, including Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline. Some rumors also talking about the closure of the Roller Champions servers within a few months of launch.

According to one developer, Skull and Bones has little to offer beyond what was shown during the presentation earlier this month. The general opinion of the sources of Kotaku is that, despite the presence of mechanics related to survival and the collection of resources, the game you lack depth in every single part.

This, if confirmed, could have a very negative impact on sales. Ubisoft’s goal by the way would seem to support Skull and Bones for a long time by publishing free content for many years. However, if the gameplay mechanics were to prove to be actually shallow, the servers could empty within a few months, nullifying any possible effort by the French company to ensure a long life cycle for the game.

In any case, we will be able to confirm or deny the information reported by Kotaku only pad in hand and in the review. We remind you that Skull and Bones will be available onNovember 8 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Stadia, Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect.