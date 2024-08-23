With a few months delay compared to the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, the PC version of Skull and Bones It is also available on Steam and it’s already 60% off with a launch offer valid until September 5th.

Specifically, thanks to the promotion the game is available in standard format at 24 euros. The Deluxe version (including 2 extra missions, soundtrack and digital artbook) is also on sale at 30 euros and the Premium Edition (with additional bonus content) at 36 euros. Needless to say, this version is on par with those on other stores. However, we would like to point out that, like other games from the French company on Steam, a Ubisoft account is required.