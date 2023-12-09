Skull and Bonesafter numerous postponements and production problems, has finally received a official release date.

During the The Game Awards 2023 the Ubisoft video game, whose main theme is the clashes between ships during the golden age of piracy, has appeared with a new trailer which shows new content regarding gameplay.

Initially revealed atE3 2017Ubisoft announced that Skull and Bones would be released inautumn of 2018. However, the development of the game faced several obstacles which it inevitably caused numerous postponements.

In 2018 the development of the title is started from scratchwhich pushed the release date numerous times between 2019 and 2023Now, however, it seems that Ubisoft’s title has managed to overcome the numerous difficulties encountered along the way as the company has revealed that Skull and Bones will be released in early 2024.

In addition to the aforementioned trailer, in fact, Ubisoft has revealed that the video game will be released in preview on February 13, 2024 for Ubisoft+ subscribers, while the definitive release will take place on February 16. The title will be available for Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows systems, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series

Before the official launch, players will be able to access a closed beta available from 15 to 18 December.