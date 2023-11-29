Insider Gaming may have finally revealed a significant mystery to us: we have definitively the release date of the highly anticipated Skull and Bones? Let’s find out together.

The new leak offers us a very plausible release date, taking into account the fact that Ubisoft has stated that the release window is the first half of 2024: the February 16, 2024.

Pre-orders of the game are already available on the Ubisoft Store and the major eShops for consoles and PC, but it seems that Ubisoft intends to announce a Premium Edition soon. Unfortunately, those who have followed the development of this title know well how much the possibility of postponements is around the corner.

The title causes numerous personnel changes, has been postponed a record number of times: 6 in recent years, with a very first teaser trailer arriving way back in 2017.

Precisely because of the true “fragility” of the project, we invite more than ever those who are waiting for news on Skull and Bones to take all the rumors reported with due precautions.

Skull and Bones will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Seriesand we hope that this new indiscretion has at least come close to the truth, because the wait for Ubisoft fans is becoming really long.