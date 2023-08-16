There closed beta Of Skull and Bones for PC was announced with a trailer from Ubisoft: the tests will take place from 25 to 28 August and will allow you to try the experience of the long-awaited game based on ships and pirates.

How to register? It’s very simple – just visit the official site of Skull and Bones and scroll until you find the button to sign up for the closed beta, then logging in with your Ubisoft Connect credentials.

Costing more than 120 million dollars according to a Ubisoft ex, Skull and Bones undoubtedly stands as a project with a complicated path, the protagonist of several postponements that have somewhat undermined the enthusiasm towards this spin-off of Assassin’s Creed.