As we informed you before Skull and Bones suffered from a delay by Ubisoft in its publication. That didn’t sound so bad; maybe it would just receive improvements. However, now there are rumors about its cancellation.

All because some players who pre-ordered it received a refund equivalent to $100 dollars. The fact is that there was no prior notice or request in this regard. But that’s not the only strange thing about this.

Apparently the game can’t be pre-ordered anymore either. The fact is that various comments have appeared on Reddit and now they have reached social networks, such as Twitter.

One player, Tom Crute (@tcrute88), commented ‘my Skull and Bones pre-order was automatically refunded, what’s going on Ubisoft?’. By his mention it is related to PlayStation. The response he got was to provide more information.

Crute replied that he doesn’t want his money back just like that, but wants to know if the game will be released or not.

The response from the Ubisoft team was that Skull and Bones will be out at a later date and shared a message about it posted a few weeks ago.

This player responded that the standard procedure is to send a notice in the mail prior to any refund. But that did not happen in this or other cases.

What does Ubisoft say about Skull and Bones, is it canceled or delayed?

Ubisoft’s official stance on Skull and Bones is that the game is not canceled but it does have a delay in its publication. The reason for delaying the game is to provide the best possible experience for players from day one.

With the extra time, the team in charge intends to polish the game as much as possible and balance what it offers. This is based on comments and feedback obtained from previous tests.

Ubisoft’s statement regarding the game’s situation is from January 12. He also notes that there will be updates on this in the following days.

The company also revealed that it canceled three unannounced games, which has made more than one player nervous. This French publisher and developer seems to be facing an internal crisis and the consequences of this are difficult to calculate.

