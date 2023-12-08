Skull and Bones is the protagonist of a video lasting ten minutes, in which the mechanics that regulate the system are explored in depth gameplay of the Ubisoft game, which finally had an official release date a few hours ago.
During The Game Awards 2023 the French company announced that Skull and Bones will be available starting from February 16, 2024, putting an end to the many rumors about problems relating to the development of the Assassin’s Creed spin-off.
How does Skull and Bones work?
The part of the experience related to naval battles is very clear, after all it is the element that the new Ubisoft title has borrowed from the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed series, trying to make the ships engaged in combat in the open sea even more spectacular.
Beyond the action, however, we will have numerous possibilities available for customizing the boat and the crew, secrets to discover, potential allies with which to make agreements and finally a plot that will see us intent on earning an enormous amount of money and glory.
