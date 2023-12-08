Skull and Bones is the protagonist of a video lasting ten minutes, in which the mechanics that regulate the system are explored in depth gameplay of the Ubisoft game, which finally had an official release date a few hours ago.

During The Game Awards 2023 the French company announced that Skull and Bones will be available starting from February 16, 2024, putting an end to the many rumors about problems relating to the development of the Assassin’s Creed spin-off.