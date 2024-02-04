IGN posted an interesting documentary dedicated to Skull and Bones and ai background of development of the Ubisoft title, which as we know was particularly long and undoubtedly troubled.
Announced way back in 2017, Skull and Bones was born as one spin-off of Assassin's Creed Black Flagtaking the mechanics of naval battles and adding a side of pirate-themed content to that system.
Undoubtedly interesting assumptions, but which somehow the developers failed to make work properly. Because of this the game was postponed on multiple occasions and the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been cancelled.
Behind the scenes
The Skull and Bones development team therefore all the necessary time was taken to give meaning to the experience, trying to enrich the package with interesting content and paying particular attention to the technical aspects.
The testimonies of the authors, present in the documentary, describe the long and difficult journey that the studio has made over the years in an attempt to find the right path again, and we are now close to the destination: Skull and Bones will make its debut on PC , PS5 and Xbox Series February 16.
