IGN posted an interesting documentary dedicated to Skull and Bones and ai background of development of the Ubisoft title, which as we know was particularly long and undoubtedly troubled.

Announced way back in 2017, Skull and Bones was born as one spin-off of Assassin's Creed Black Flagtaking the mechanics of naval battles and adding a side of pirate-themed content to that system.

Undoubtedly interesting assumptions, but which somehow the developers failed to make work properly. Because of this the game was postponed on multiple occasions and the PS4 and Xbox One versions have been cancelled.