Unfortunately they have not been revealed platforms on which the game performed better and it was not specified how many copies were sold at full price and how many at discount. However, as it is an indie title made by a handful of people, we can consider it a success.

Skul: The Hero Slayer has sold more than two million copies . The developers themselves made the announcement via the game's social accounts, evidently very satisfied with the result.

Excellent result

The message on copies sold

“Hello skeletons!” begins announcement messagewho then goes on to say “we are beyond thrilled to announce that Skul: The Hero Slayer has surpassed 2 million copies sold.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for playing it and providing tremendous support to date. Thanks for your support.”

If you want more details, read our review of Skul: The Hero Slayer in which we wrote: “The gimmick of the interchangeable classes may seem like a small thing, but it is so well-finished and full of possibilities that it makes Skul one of the most curious and fun roguelite in circulation. Therefore, a less than impeccable balance is not enough to ruin the work of Southpaw Games, which in our opinion is truly among the most successful of the genre thanks to its uniqueness and the care taken in every element, and undoubtedly deserves the niche of fans that it has managed to conquer.” Overall, we really liked it.