On 3 October 1991 the center forward signed the 3-1 victory over the Spaniards on his UEFA debut

Genoa – October 3, 1991: Tomas Skuhravy rises in the sky and crowns the ball of 3-1 against Real Oviedo. Marassi explodes with joy, Genoa flies to the round of 32 of the Uefa Cup when no one believed in it anymore.

The hero of that evening was the Bohemian giant who took Grifo ahead with a header from an assist from Pato Aguilera.

