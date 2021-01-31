The leader of the group “Vopli Vidoplyasova” Oleg Skrypka said during a TV interview that the Russian-speaking residents of Ukraine are not Ukrainians, reports RIA News…

Thus, the musician commented on the situation with the ongoing “Ukrainization” of the country.

According to him, people who live in Ukraine in the Russian-speaking space “are simply residents” of the country, not Ukrainians.

“Well, I came up with this for myself,” added the artist.

At the same time, Skripka stressed that he considers citizens who create Russian-language content to be part of the cultural space of Russia.

We will remind that earlier the ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Iryna Farion called on Russian-speaking Ukrainians to “pack money”.