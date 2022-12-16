In viale della Liberazione they are waiting to meet the defender’s agent, Roberto Sistici, before Christmas or at the latest by the end of 2022: if Milan refuses the extension, the transfer in January cannot be ruled out
Compared to two weeks ago, when Inzaghi’s team was about to resume training at the Pinetina, nothing has changed: Inter are still awaiting the meeting with Milan’s agent Skriniar to understand what the player’s will is on the renewal of the contract that was proposed to him.
