The Curva Nord met the Nerazzurri defender who explained the reasons for his refusal to the renewal proposed by the club

The Curva Nord will not line up against Milan Skriniar. The Nerazzurri curve met the Slovakian defender a few days ago and an article in the fanzine distributed for the derby explains what the player said.

“Although the Skriniar chapter is now partially history, we would like to inform you that Milan wanted to clarify with us the reasons that led him to change his shirt at the end of the season despite the affection he has always felt for Inter ” Skriniar explained to us that last summer the club informed him that he would be put on the market and despite himself he had to take action to find a new sporting accommodation. After obtaining PSG’s interest and certain that Inter would have sold him anyway, he obtained an offer which, when Inter changed his mind, they were unable to match“. See also Daniel Galán: the story behind the controversy over his absence from the Davis Cup

“Milan has tried to meet Inter by lowering its demands on the renewal, not being able, however, to ignore the offer from Paris, but in any case proving to be willing to give up a prospect of several million euros. Although once again the summary whether the reasons of the wallet have exceeded those of the heart, we do not feel like putting the cross on a player who has contributed to giving us so much satisfaction. We invite everyone to treat him at least with respect for the professionalism shown during his stay in Milan” .

“Acknowledging that the whole Skriniar situation has been badly managed to say the least and hoping that it will at least be a lesson for the future of the club, we have decided to look ahead with Inter always in our hearts and without rancor towards a player who rightly does not he will no longer have to wear any captain’s armband, but he still deserves our respect for all he has always given on the pitch.”

See also MotoGP | Ducati unveils the colors of the Desmosedici of Bagnaia and Miller February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 18:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Skriniar #content #dialogue #player #Curva #Nord #told #that..