Waiting generates anxiety, fear of the unexpected. And when it comes to the renewal of iconic players, the agony of the fans increases with each passing day. The Nerazzurri have already voted for some time: “Skrigno can’t be touched”. And he did it in every possible way, with banners appearing under the Inter headquarters, with chants at the stadium, but above all on social media, where the hashtag in question set a trend throughout the summer. But the popular desire for Milan Skriniar fits perfectly with the thinking of the club and, in fact, the diplomatic work for the renewal of the contract began months ago. A solution that both sides would like, but which still remains not so close to a happy ending. At the beginning of November, Marotta had gone further with optimism: “We plan to close by the break of the World Cup”. It didn’t go like this, times have evidently dilated: to date the contacts between the parties remain continuously updated, but there is still a gap between supply and demand. Nothing insurmountable, please. But in the meantime, time is ticking: a meeting should have already taken place this weekend, but Skriniar has decided to take a vacation in Dubai before returning to Italy. Where Inzaghi is waiting for him for preparation, but also the Nerazzurri management to speed up the renewal issue. In short, the time horizon has now moved to December. See also Jazz plays Brooklyn in crisis. Nash: "We will come out stronger if ..."

Assault repulsed — At Inter no one has ever said or hinted that Milan Skriniar’s future would be far from Milan, simply the logic of the transfer market made the Slovak the most coveted Nerazzurri player of last summer. PSG did everything possible to bring him to France, offering the player three times what he receives today at Inter, as well as a technical project that put the Champions League victory as the primary objective. But neither Skriniar nor Inter have ever pushed too hard for the transfer. Indeed, the club has entrenched itself behind an 80 million euro request. For a player expiring next summer it is equivalent to saying “he is not on the market”. And after President Zhang’s definitive no, the first maneuvers began in search of a new agreement, to avoid losing such a precious jewel on a free transfer and reject the advances of the PSG.

Negotiation — In recent months the parties have always dialogued in a very constructive manner. In particular, the Nerazzurri appreciated the player’s loyal attitude, even in the hottest moments of the summer negotiations with PSG. It’s true that Milan has remained attentive to the Inter option, without ever paying particular attention to the flattery that has come from many quarters. In the background, however, the economic negotiation remains, with its rough edges. Marotta and Ausilio have an unbeatable ceiling: six million euros net per season. Their proposal also includes bonuses, but this is an option that deserves further study. In this regard, it should always be remembered that in the summer the PSG had offered a five-year contract worth 8.5 million net plus a 500,000 thousand euro bonus. Obviously, Skriniar doesn’t expect them to equalize that figure in Viale della Liberazione now, but that they will at least try to get close, in one world or another… Up until now, the Slovakian international and his entourage have not made any specific requests, since they have yet to give an answer to the Nerazzurri embassy. It’s easy to believe, however, that Skriniar expects to reach a fixed amount of 6.5 million, i.e. the one guaranteed to Brozovic a year ago, perhaps with the addition of a million in bonuses. Everything is clearly evolving, it is early to reach conclusions. In any case there will be work to do, to meet again on several occasions. This explains why everyone thinks that this match will be resolved precisely on the incentive item. How to calibrate them? How to distribute them? Some more robust and difficult to obtain or others lighter but easily accessible? The dialogue will focus precisely on these points. The most delicate. But the starting point is solid, very solid: Skriniar embodies Interismo in the eyes of the fans and he has no intention of leaving. However, he is waiting for a signal: that step forward in the offer that leads to white smoke. Definitive. See also Inter, against Salernitana Lukaku remains in doubt. Correa returns. New exams for Brozo

