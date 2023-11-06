The former Nerazzurri player today at PSG: “It’s not the time to talk.” Luis Enrique: “Whistles at Donnarumma? He’s part of history, he’ll be able to react”
It’s Milan-PSG, it looks like a derby. Between AC Milan fans and former AC Milan fans, between former Inter fans and AC Milan fans. And not only that: the long-distance relationship between Milan Skriniar and his former Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta ends with the ball in the stands: “Marotta’s words on my farewell to Inter? Today I’m here to talk about tomorrow’s match, this is not the time to create controversy – says the Slovakian defender, who joined PSG in the summer as a free agent after six years at Inter -. If Marotta saw it that way, that’s fine, I know how it went and people at the club know it too.” There is little to discuss about Skriniar’s Nerazzurri faith, however: “I often talk to my former teammates, nobody asked me to beat Milan but you know, for the Inter fans it’s always nice to see Milan lose”.
how is Gigio
Donnarumma returning to San Siro is the crossroads of crossroads, in Luis Enrique and Skriniar’s press conference nothing else was talked about. The PSG coach says: “We talked about it with Gigio, in fact we almost joked about it: these things happen in football. He has already come to San Siro with the national team, nothing happens: he will remain focused as always.” “I don’t see Gigio worried – says Skriniar – he is one of the strongest in the world, even though he is young he already has a lot of experience and I am sure that tomorrow he will be focused. It will be special for him to return as it will be for me: I played for six years at Inter, here I won the first trophies of my career. Precisely for this reason I know how to face this stadium as an opponent. Milan’s difficulties? It is in moments like this that a team manages to bring out something more…”.
lucho certainties
Luis Enrique respects Milan, which is “strong, has a great history and an incredible stadium”, but promises he will not distort his PSG: “We must forget about the first leg because tomorrow will be a totally different match. Having said that, we will continue with our style: keep the ball, create, score. Leao? We keep an eye on the strong players, but we don’t adapt to the opponents, the opposite must happen. I am very happy with the way the team interprets the matches: from the beginning we have always played to win and it will be like this tomorrow too.”
diamond
In the first leg, Zaire-Emery was tipsy, a 17-year-old jewel in the middle of the pitch who gave his Rossoneri colleagues a headache: “He is a diamond for us. He is young, he can improve, but he has great ability, he always knows how to occupy spaces in relation to what his teammates do. I didn’t teach him anything, it comes naturally to him: he is a humble boy, thanks to his family.”
