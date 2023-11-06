The former Nerazzurri player today at PSG: “It’s not the time to talk.” Luis Enrique: “Whistles at Donnarumma? He’s part of history, he’ll be able to react”

Marco Fallisi – Milan

It's Milan-PSG, it looks like a derby. Between AC Milan fans and former AC Milan fans, between former Inter fans and AC Milan fans. And not only that: the long-distance relationship between Milan Skriniar and his former Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta ends with the ball in the stands: "Marotta's words on my farewell to Inter? Today I'm here to talk about tomorrow's match, this is not the time to create controversy – says the Slovakian defender, who joined PSG in the summer as a free agent after six years at Inter -. If Marotta saw it that way, that's fine, I know how it went and people at the club know it too." There is little to discuss about Skriniar's Nerazzurri faith, however: "I often talk to my former teammates, nobody asked me to beat Milan but you know, for the Inter fans it's always nice to see Milan lose".

how is Gigio — Donnarumma returning to San Siro is the crossroads of crossroads, in Luis Enrique and Skriniar's press conference nothing else was talked about. The PSG coach says: "We talked about it with Gigio, in fact we almost joked about it: these things happen in football. He has already come to San Siro with the national team, nothing happens: he will remain focused as always." "I don't see Gigio worried – says Skriniar – he is one of the strongest in the world, even though he is young he already has a lot of experience and I am sure that tomorrow he will be focused. It will be special for him to return as it will be for me: I played for six years at Inter, here I won the first trophies of my career. Precisely for this reason I know how to face this stadium as an opponent. Milan's difficulties? It is in moments like this that a team manages to bring out something more…".

lucho certainties — Luis Enrique respects Milan, which is "strong, has a great history and an incredible stadium", but promises he will not distort his PSG: "We must forget about the first leg because tomorrow will be a totally different match. Having said that, we will continue with our style: keep the ball, create, score. Leao? We keep an eye on the strong players, but we don't adapt to the opponents, the opposite must happen. I am very happy with the way the team interprets the matches: from the beginning we have always played to win and it will be like this tomorrow too."

diamond — In the first leg, Zaire-Emery was tipsy, a 17-year-old jewel in the middle of the pitch who gave his Rossoneri colleagues a headache: "He is a diamond for us. He is young, he can improve, but he has great ability, he always knows how to occupy spaces in relation to what his teammates do. I didn't teach him anything, it comes naturally to him: he is a humble boy, thanks to his family."