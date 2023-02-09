Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Coni at the presentation of the book “Sports club 2030” and returned to the Skriniar affair who refused to renew his contract with Inter to join PSG from July and had his contract removed captain’s armband: “Inside the captain’s armband – observed the manager – there are values ​​such as belonging and love for the club that must be accepted by whoever wears it. If one does not accept these values, he cannot be a candidate to carry it. Belonging and love for the club, along with a whole host of other situations, are key to being good captains.”

STADIUM PROBLEM

—

On the San Siro and the difficulties that Milan and Inter are encountering, the Nerazzurri CEO was explicit: “We need to criticize the Italian process a bit for building a new facility. Abroad everything is simpler because building a new stadium is considered as an element of a national character, unfortunately with us it becomes an element of a territorial character and unfortunately you have to go through a very slow analysis process This slowness leads to the fact that over time further issues arise which are as important as those that we are experiencing now and that prevent everything from becoming more fluid. Sporting Italy needs adequate structures, not only stadiums and major works, but also gyms in the shakes. There is a path to improve and explore and I am sure that with the advent of the ministry of sport and the minister Abodi this handicap will be filled”. Final on the renewals: “Optimistic about those of Bastoni and Calhanoglu? Always, always…”.