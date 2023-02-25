Milan Skriniar and Federico Dimarco have not been called up for tomorrow’s away match in Bologna at lunchtime. They join Joaquin Correa, who continues to work separately and is almost ready. The Slovakian defender, who had come out tired and battered from Wednesday’s match against Porto, suffered from acute lumboglutalgia, while the former Parma and Verona winger was knocked out by abdominal muscle strain. The good news for Inzaghi is the recovery of Darmian, who will be used in the three-back line even though he too is not at the top (he accused a nuisance in his ankle against Porto). If he doesn’t make it, d’Ambrosio is ready.