Milan Skriniar and Federico Dimarco have not been called up for tomorrow’s away match in Bologna at lunchtime. They join Joaquin Correa, who continues to work separately and is almost ready. The Slovakian defender, who had come out tired and battered from Wednesday’s match against Porto, suffered from acute lumboglutalgia, while the former Parma and Verona winger was knocked out by abdominal muscle strain. The good news for Inzaghi is the recovery of Darmian, who will be used in the three-back line even though he too is not at the top (he accused a nuisance in his ankle against Porto). If he doesn’t make it, d’Ambrosio is ready.
CHANCE FOR GOSENS
Dimarco’s place in the starting lineup will be taken by Gosens, who had already entered with the right head against Porto, while Dumfries will be on the right wing. The latter was a graft already planned because the Dutch is growing. Other news: the ballot between De Vrij and Acerbi in the middle is resisting, but compared to yesterday the prices of the latter to complete the trio with Darmian and Bastoni are on the rise. Calhanoglu will return to being a midfielder, with Brozovic starting and Barella on the centre-right. Forward Lukaku and Lautaro.
February 25, 2023 (change February 25, 2023 | 18:43)
