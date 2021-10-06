After analyzing Bitcoin’s incredible rise to nearly a trillion, we learn some news about Solana. Undoubtedly one of the most interesting projects of the year, the “Ethereum Killer“over time it is gaining popularity also thanks to bold moves like the one in the last few hours.

In fact, the official support for SOL by the payment platforms Skrill and NETELLER, which will then allow the purchase and exchange of this cryptocurrency within the two systems directly through fiat.

SOL is an asset that is obviously based on Solana blockchain and from today it will therefore be available on the Paysafe platforms. In this regard, the head of the Crypto area of ​​Paysafe, Jordan Stoev, stated that “Solana is a very interesting addition to our growing cryptocurrency offering for both Skrill and NETELLER. Solana is growing at a rapid pace, not only in terms of value, but also in the attention of the developers and the variety of projects that rely on it. With its high performance and ecosystem support, we believe many of our users will be thrilled with the opportunity to buy and sell this currency.“.

Other digital currencies supported by the Skrill and NETELLER platforms include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK). Recently, we also learned about cross-chain interoperability from VISA, another interesting initiative from one of the leading companies in the sector.