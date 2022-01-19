Defeat and theft: for Lukasz Skorupski the evening of January 17, last Monday, was a nightmare. Because while the Bologna goalkeeper was trying to stop the attacks of Spalletti’s team, some thieves entered his home and withdrew values ​​for an amount of 50,000 euros. The Polish number one noticed the theft as soon as he returned home and obviously the next day he went to the nearest police station to file a complaint.

Matilde

–

In the past, the number one of Bologna had been the protagonist – indirectly – of another episode which, however, involved his wife in a park close to home, also in the Emilian capital. A post on Twitter had brought out the fact dating back to November 2020: Matilde Rossi, his wife, while Lukasz was engaged in a game, had been verbally attacked while in the company of their son and dog. “M… and, come when I’m here, I’ll wait for you with open arms” wrote Skorupski. Now another unpleasant case for a guy who plans to extend his contract with the club within a few weeks.