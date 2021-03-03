“Skopinsky maniac”, 70-year-old Viktor Mokhov was released from the colony after 17 years of imprisonment for the abduction and rape of two girls. About it RIA News a source in the security forces said.

According to him, the convict left the colony in the Saratov region, where he was serving his sentence, in the early morning of March 3. He went by train to his place of residence in the Ryazan region.

There, he should be supervised for six years, during which Mokhov is prohibited from attending mass events, walking at night and leaving the Skopinsky district without permission. He also has to report to the police twice a month.

From the description of the colony administration it follows that Mokhov did not take the path of correction, he partially admitted his guilt in his crimes. During the time of serving the term, he was characterized negatively, reacted poorly to educational activities, participated in the social life of the detachment out of necessity.

In 2000, Mokhov offered to give a ride to the house of 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina, but brought them out of town. The next 1296 days of schoolgirls as sex slaves spent in a bunker, which the maniac dug in advance on his site under the garage.

For disobedience, the pedophile deprived the captives of food, water and light, sprayed tear gas in the basement. One of the schoolgirls gave birth twice from Mokhov. They managed to escape by handing over a note.

Ekaterina Martynova admitted in an interview that she had anxiety before the release of the maniac. “Not that I’m afraid, but it’s strange for me that my tormentor, who deprived me of 3.5 years of a normal life, will soon be released and continue to live a normal life,” Martynova said.