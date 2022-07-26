The Ryazan Regional Court banned the maniac Viktor Mokhov from approaching schools and kindergartens

The Ryazan Regional Court added restrictions for the Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov at the request of the Skopinsky Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. On Tuesday, July 26, reports MK.RU with reference to a source in law enforcement structures.

According to the source, now the Russian, who served 16.5 years for kidnapping minors, will no longer be able to come closer than 100 meters to educational organizations, including schools and kindergartens, as well as children’s hospitals.

Viktor Mokhov was released on March 3, 2021 after 17 years in prison. The supervision established for him provides that the convict cannot walk at night for six years and travel outside the Skopinsky district without permission. Mokhov is also prohibited from attending mass cultural and entertainment events and communicating with the press on the Internet. He cannot visit places where alcohol is sold on tap, and is required to report to law enforcement four times a month instead of two.

In 2000, Mokhov offered 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina a ride home, but instead kidnapped them and imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under a garage. Mokhov made sex slaves from schoolgirls, the eldest girl became pregnant three times from him. The captives managed to escape by handing over a note to the will.

After the release of the maniac from prison, one of his victims – Ekaterina Stepanova (maiden name Martynova) – received state protection.