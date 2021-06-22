The police came with a check to Viktor Mokhov, better known as the Skopinsky maniac, because of suspicions that the man had begun construction of a new bunker on his site. This was reported to “Moskovsky Komsomolets” by his neighbors.

According to the observations of neighbors, a district police officer came to Mokhov to get an explanation from him about new buildings on his site. Mokhov himself said that he simply ennobles the territory: he puts a shower and a water supply. Law enforcers measured the site and forbade the construction of any buildings.

“Again, everything is according to Mokhov. Allegedly, the local policemen were called from Moscow and ordered to find out why the maniac was digging a new bunker at the station. But it turned out that he was just planting potatoes in the garden. He says that he wrote in the explanation, “- said the neighbors of Mokhov.

They added that Mokhov had given them details of the surveillance. According to him, now he will be followed “from the satellite.”

Viktor Mokhov was released on March 3 after 17 years in prison. In 2000, he offered 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina to give them a ride home, but he brought them out of town and imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under the garage. Mokhov made sex slaves out of schoolgirls, the older girl became pregnant three times from him. The captives managed to escape by handing over a note to the wild.