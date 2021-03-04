Viktor Mokhov, better known as the “Skopinsky maniac”, immediately after his release from the colony violated the conditions of administrative supervision. This was reported by the TV channel “360“, Citing a knowledgeable source.

According to available information, 70-year-old Mokhov instead of his native Skopin went to Moscow to take part in a talk show. The man thus violated the conditions of administrative supervision, because, as explained by lawyer Igor Kim, when leaving the colony, he received an order, within the framework of which he had to arrive in his hometown in the Ryazan region by a certain date.

According to the court’s decision, for the next six years, the former prisoner is prohibited from attending sports and public events, including taking part in them. In addition, he cannot walk at night and leave the Skopinsky district without permission from the police.

If the violations are confirmed, then Viktor Mokhov will face a fine.

A day earlier, Mokhov’s sentence ended and he was released under administrative supervision.

Recall that in 2000 in the city of Skopin Mokhov kidnapped two girls 14 and 17 years old. He kept them in the basement for four years, subjecting them to sexual violence. In May 2004, the maniac was arrested, the offender did not confess to abducting and keeping the girls in captivity. The Skopinsky City Court sentenced the defendant to 17 years in prison.