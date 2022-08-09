Skopinsky maniac Mokhov received ten days of arrest for violations of discipline

Viktor Mokhov, known as the Skopinsky maniac, who was released in the spring of 2021, received ten days of arrest for violations of discipline. On Tuesday, August 9, reports in Telegram– REN TV channel.

According to the TV channel, the reason was the repeated non-compliance with the administrative requirements that were established by the court.

Earlier it was reported that the Ryazan Regional Court added restrictions for Viktor Mokhov at the request of the Skopinsky Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In 2000, Mokhov offered 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina a ride home, but instead kidnapped them and imprisoned them for three and a half years in a makeshift bunker under a garage. Mokhov made sex slaves from schoolgirls, the eldest girl became pregnant three times from him. The captives managed to escape by handing over a note to the will.