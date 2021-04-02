Skopinsky maniac Viktor Mokhov was fined 1 thousand rubles for violation of administrative supervision. The corresponding decision on Friday, April 2, was made by a court in the Ryazan region.

As it became known, Mokhov came to the hearing accompanied by a district police officer.

In 2000, a locksmith Mokhov kidnapped girls 14 and 17 years old. The man kept them in a basement in the town of Skopin, Ryazan region, for almost four years, subjecting them to violence. In May 2004, the girls were released.

In 2005, Mokhov was sentenced to 17 years in a strict regime colony. Later, the term was reduced to 16 years and 10 months due to changes made by the Pugachevsky District Court in 2012.

On March 3, Mokhov was released after serving his sentence in the colony IK-4 near Saratov. After being released from prison, a man cannot walk at night and attend public events.

