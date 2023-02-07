The Skopinsky District Court of the Ryazan Region extended the term of detention for Viktor Mokhov, known as the “Skopinsky maniac”, in the case of covering up the murder. This was announced on Tuesday, February 7, by the press service of the court on the official site.

Mokhov is accused of a crime under Part 2 of Art. 316 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Unpromised Concealment of Especially Grave Crimes”).

“Due to the fact that the period of detention of the accused Mokhov in custody is insufficient for conducting a preliminary investigation and the circumstances taken into account by the court when choosing a preventive measure for Mokhov related to his isolation from society have not changed and have not disappeared, the court extended the period of detention < …> until March 01, 2023 inclusive,” the message says.

The case against the “Skopinsky maniac” was initiated on August 10. On August 12, the court sent Mokhov under house arrest, but on September 1 he was transferred to a pre-trial detention center due to violations of the conditions of house arrest.

According to investigators, on August 2, those who gathered in Mokhov’s house drank alcohol. One of the guests, being in a state of intoxication, quarreled with a friend and struck him with an elbow in the neck. This resulted in the man’s death.

On August 7, his body was found in the courtyard of an abandoned house. Mokhov admitted that he helped hide the corpse.

In 2000, locksmith Mokhov kidnapped girls aged 14 and 17, kept them in the basement of the house, subjecting them to violence. In May 2004, the girls were released, and in 2005 Mokhov was sentenced to 17 years in a strict regime colony. The term was later reduced to 16 years and 10 months.

On March 3, 2021, the Skopinsky maniac was released.