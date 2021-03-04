Skopinsky maniac 70-year-old Viktor Mokhov, released after 17 years of imprisonment for the abduction and rape of two girls, did not return home on time. It is reported by RIA News…

As reported in the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Ryazan region, Mokhov is obliged to return home on Thursday, March 4, and register within three working days. However, as the correspondent of the news agency reports, he has not yet appeared at his house on Oktyabrskaya Street in the city of Skopin. All this time, police officers were on duty near the dwelling.

TV channel “360”, citing a source, reports that Mokhov will not return to his home in Skopin. According to him, the maniac was given a decree, which indicated the address of the place of residence in the Ryazan region. “And this is not a house in Skopin,” the channel’s interlocutor assured.

On March 3, it became known that Mokhov, after leaving the colony, came to Moscow to participate in a talk show, thereby violating the conditions of administrative supervision established for six years. For this he faces a fine.

In 2000, Mokhov offered 14-year-old Ekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina to give them a lift home, but brought them out of town. The next 1296 days of schoolgirls as sex slaves spent in a bunker, which the maniac dug in advance on his site under the garage. For disobedience, the pedophile deprived the captives of food, water and light, sprayed tear gas in the basement. One of the schoolgirls gave birth twice from Mokhov. They managed to escape by handing over a note.