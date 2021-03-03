70-year-old Viktor Mokhov, known as the “Skopinsky maniac”, who was released after 17 years in prison, came to Moscow. About it informs TV channel “360” with reference to the source.

According to the interlocutor, Mokhov arrived in the capital to participate in a talk show. Thus, he violated the conditions of administrative supervision, according to which for the next six years a man is prohibited from visiting places of sports and mass events, as well as taking part in them.

In 2000, Viktor Mokhov kidnapped 14-year-old Yekaterina Martynova and 17-year-old Elena Samokhina. He kept the schoolgirls in a bunker, which he dug in advance on his site under the garage, as sex slaves for 1296 days. The girls managed to escape by handing over a note.

