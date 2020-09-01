D.he Czech brand Škoda has long had an ambivalent position in the VW Group. She wants to go higher, roughly to where Volkswagen is, which the Volkswagen brand does not like. There are regular reports from headquarters that the Czechs like to slow down what they don’t do, but rather bask in one sales record after another. Recently there was another crash, Bernhard Maier, who was not suffering from a lack of self-confidence, had to vacate his post in Mlada Boleslav, and CEO Herbert Diess won this test of strength.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The problem of the positioning is of course not solved, the next lightning strikes. With the Enyaq, Škoda enters the electrical field around VW ID 3 and ID 4, and if the first impression is not wrong, the Czechs are building the more attractive car than their colleagues in Wolfsburg. After some preliminary skirmishes, Škoda is celebrating its world premiere in Prague until the first cars reach customers, but it will be in early 2021. First the SUV appears, later the no less exuberant coupé.