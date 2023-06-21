The future of mobility passes through electrification, but also through digitization. The Volkswagen Group is well aware of this, and in this sense has decided to transform the Skoda Auto DigiLab into Skoda X: translated, the Prague-based innovation hub will adopt an increasingly user-centric approach, with the aim of playing a fundamental role in the development of the digital services of the Bohemian brand.

The basic values

Exponentiality, Exploration, Expansion: these are the three fundamental values ​​that the new division contains in the letter “X”, which is why the company will intensify its scouting operations by addressing specifically the European start-ups and actively seeking new ideas in order to achieve a higher level of speed and efficiency.

More and more services

As for users, Skoda X aims to provide them with engaging experiences through a wide range of choices, intelligent technologies and solutions for testing, rental and recharging. A real brand therefore, which will support the core business of Skoda Auto with the aim of accelerating the process of digitization of products and services. We recall that, in this sense, i services currently active are Pay to Fuel, Pay to Park, Offers, HoppyGo, Citymove, DigiCert and Charging Hub.

From the laboratory to the real world

“With the transformation of Skoda Auto DigiLab into Skoda X, we are making a big step forwardmoving from the laboratory to the real world – commented Martin Jahn, Member of the Board of Management of Skoda Auto with responsibility for Sales and Marketing – Skoda X will independently operate state-of-the-art digital services, prioritizing listening to customer feedback. This approach will allow us to understand and satisfy really meet the needs of users, providing them with the services they want”.

Source: modo.volkswagengroup.it