Skoda Auto tries to keep market problems to a minimum, closing the first nine months of 2022 with a slight decline compared to the previous year. From January to September, the Bohemian house achieved a profit on sales of 5.6% and an operating profit of 856 million euros, with a drop of -4.9% compared to 2021 despite the challenging market environment. Measures to maximize efficiency of the brand therefore managed to contain the losses, even if the overall liabilities were del -22.3%, with 544,500 vehicles delivered. In contrast to the results The Indian market, on the other hand, was intentional, with a boom in deliveries and a + 186.9% compared to the previous year.
“Despite the current hardships due to the war in Ukraine, the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy and the fragility of supply chains, we were able to obtain a stable profit on sales of 5.6% – explained Christian Schenk, Member of the Škoda Board for Finance and IT – Underlying this result is our NEXT LEVEL EFFICIENCY + program and constant cost discipline. This confirms that ŠKODA has a solid financial foundation. For the rest of the year, we are concentrating on achieving a strongly positive operating profit ”.
The revenue of the Škoda Group in the first three quarters of the year was € 15.2 billion, an increase of 13.9% over the previous year. However, since Volkswagen Group Rus has been consolidated under Škoda since the beginning of the year, the main figures cannot be compared with those of the same period of the previous year. At the same time, the consolidation of the Volkswagen Rus Group represented a particular challenge for Škoda, with a negative impact on the three-digit operating profit. However, it was still possible to maintain the sales profit at 5.6% (2021: 6.8%) and the operating profit remained at a solid level of 856 million euros (-4.9% compared to the year previous one). The company is optimizing not only material costs, but manufacturing and fixed costs as well, with the goal of further stabilizing operating profit for the full year and maximizing earnings potential. The carmaker continues to anticipate production restrictions due to current slowdowns in the supply chain.
