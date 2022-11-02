Skoda Auto tries to keep market problems to a minimum, closing the first nine months of 2022 with a slight decline compared to the previous year. From January to September, the Bohemian house achieved a profit on sales of 5.6% and an operating profit of 856 million euros, with a drop of -4.9% compared to 2021 despite the challenging market environment. Measures to maximize efficiency of the brand therefore managed to contain the losses, even if the overall liabilities were del -22.3%, with 544,500 vehicles delivered. In contrast to the results The Indian market, on the other hand, was intentional, with a boom in deliveries and a + 186.9% compared to the previous year.

“Despite the current hardships due to the war in Ukraine, the increase in the prices of raw materials and energy and the fragility of supply chains, we were able to obtain a stable profit on sales of 5.6% – explained Christian Schenk, Member of the Škoda Board for Finance and IT – Underlying this result is our NEXT LEVEL EFFICIENCY + program and constant cost discipline. This confirms that ŠKODA has a solid financial foundation. For the rest of the year, we are concentrating on achieving a strongly positive operating profit ”.